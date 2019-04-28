2019 Muskingum County Student Art Exhibition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Celebrating the art work of Muskingum County students.

The Zanesville Museum of Art opened the Muskingum County K-12 Student Art Exhibition. It features the artwork of the students in the Muskingum County area ranging from a variety of different art pieces. The purpose of the exhibition is to demonstrate the impressive art skills of the youth in the community. There were nearly 500 works of art submitted this year.

“It started back in 1955, so it’s really become just a fantastic tradition in our community. People love to come here with their children and point out works,” said ZMA Education Coordinator, Misty Johnson.

The exhibition has ceiling to floor artwork throughout the gallery from paintings and drawings to mixed media and collages. Students also had the chance to receive an award. Ten outstanding works of art and one outstanding art educator received the museum’s Avante-Garde Award.

“Here at the museum, we love this time of year because it’s our chance to partner with other community organizations. To really shine a light on art education in our County and the importance of recognizing artistic achievement in students in our area,” Johnson said.

The exhibition runs from through .