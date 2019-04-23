2020 Olympic gymnastics trials heading to St. Louis

The 2020 U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s gymnastics team trials are heading to St. Louis.

USA Gymnastics announced Tuesday the trials will be June 25-28, 2020, at the Enterprise Center, home of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues. Making the announcement 14 months in advance is a signal that USA Gymnastics is optimistic it will maintain its role as the sport’s national governing body amid the fallout from the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal.

The U.S. Olympic Committee began the process of stripping USA Gymnastics of its governing status last fall.

Newly hired USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said Tuesday she is confident the organization will still have the power to select the U.S. Olympic team next summer. The contract for the 2020 trials includes a clause that hands the event over to the USOC if that status changes.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports