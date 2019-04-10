ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Eight local women were recognized Wednesday night at the 31st annual Women of Achievement awards.

This celebration has been going on for a few months now, but they were finally awarded on April 10th, in front of the community. Committee member, Emily Strang Tarbert, said nominations are taken from the public for the awards. She said these recipients are women that are making a difference in the community.

“I think that women often feel overlooked,” explained Strang Tarbert. “They’re juggling many things – their careers, their families and if you look around the community, most of the volunteering is coming from our women based services and I think it’s important that we acknowledge that, we encourage that moving forward.”

The youngest recipient awarded was Zanesville High School senior, Kyra Young. She said it’s very important to support women and let them know the work they do does not go unnoticed and they can achieve so many things together. Young said she’s honored to be given the Bright Futures Award.

“I’m very excited and I’m very grateful that I was nominated. It’s a very humbling experience,” said Young. “Especially because I’m part of a community of so many women that have won this award. It speaks numbers, it speaks very loud words that I was nominated at such a young age for it.”

A complete list of 2019 recipients:

Nancy Bradley – Winifred K. Vogt Education

Debbie Lovensheimer – Aldine Roach Flegal Special Recognition

Carol May – Josephine Phillips Health Care

Alaina Joseph – Ethel Granger Schultz Young Adult

Reverend Anne Weirich – Mary Townsend Professions

Mary Ann DeVolld – Muskingum Family Y Lifetime Service Award

Pam Dunn Uddin – Mary Vashti Jones Funk Business Award

Kyra Young – Muskingum Community Youth Foundation Bright Futures