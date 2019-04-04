Tacos For Tyler At Local Temple

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Lasure Masonic Temple is asking for community support for a high schooler battling cancer.

Zanesville High School sophomore, Tyler Smith was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at 15 years old. Osteosarcoma is a form of bone cancer. Tyler’s mother, Christina Burgess said she is so grateful how his school and the community has come together to support Tyler. She said he still has a long way to go, but he is doing a great job fighting the disease.

“So they did a biopsy of the bone, came back that it is cancer. it’s a tumor that is inside the bone, so he had to have that bone removed after he went through chemo. Then he had the surgery and now he’s still going for 4 and a half more months of chemo,” Said Burgess.

The Lasure Masonic Temple is hosting an event for Tyler On Sunday, April 7 from noon till 3:00 P.M. Tacos for Tyler will feature all you can eat tacos and more. Tickets are seven dollars for the event and all the money will go to Tyler. Worshipful Master Joshua Shumate said it is a wonderful time for the community to come together to help out one of their own.

“Wanting him to get better, fighting through his cancer, so it’s something that we definitely want to help him do and ease the burden on his family. This is something that the whole community can get behind. Whether we have 100 people, 1,000 people, or 2,500 people, Showing the community support is something we would definitely love to see on Sunday,” said Shumate.

If you are interested in helping Tyler out or learning more, you can visit the Facebook page Team Tyler.