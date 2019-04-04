Drug Investigation Leads To The Arrest of 4 Zanesville Residents

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – A number of law enforcement departments recently teamed up for a drug investigation, which resulted in four Zanesville residents being charged with at least one felony.

Muskingum County Sheriff, Matt Lutz said the investigation included officers performing a traffic stop, and a warrant being issued to search 715 Elberon Avenue Apartment 12. The traffic stop led to the arrest of 41-year-old Richard Goldsmith and 38-year-old Matthew Smith. The search warrant for the address led to the arrest of 39-year-old William Stotts and 37-year-old Kayla Jones according to Lutz.

“Thursday, March 28th, we took 4 individuals into custody as a result of a drug investigation. We actually detained seven of them but three of them were released from the scene. We had methamphetamine, fentanyl, suboxone, marijuana, drug packaging material, and U.S currency as well as a vehicle that has all been seized as part of this,” said Lutz.

They have over 50 items of evidence in their possession from this investigation. Zanesville Chief of Police, Tony Coury went through the charges that the four individuals face. Coury said the separate departments coming together for investigations have been really effective. Coury anticipates they will continue to work together on investigations.

“next step is we’re going to continue doing what we’ve been doing. For these four individuals they have a long road to travel down the court system but our agency, Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department, C.O.D.E, Perry County were all working together and as you can see, they work pretty well together,” Added Coury.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case or any other drug information is urged to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and the Zanesville Police Department. Scroll down for a full list of charges.

Richard Goldsmith:

(2) counts Trafficking in Drugs (Meth) – Felony 1

1 count Possession of Drugs (Meth) – Felony 2

Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl) – Felony 4

Possession of Drugs (Suboxone) – Felony 5

Kayla Jones:

Trafficking in Drugs (Meth) – Felony 1

Possession of Drugs (Meth) – Felony 2

Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl) – Felony 5

Permitting Drug Abuse – Felony 5

Matthew R. Smith:

Trafficking in Drugs (Meth) – Felony 1

Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl) – Felony 4

William Stotts: