Pet Of The Week: Axel

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Another Friday is here which means it is time for pet of the week. An adorable dog is looking for a new furrever home.

Axel is a 2-year-old lab and boxer mix and can be adopted at the Animal Shelter Society. Axel has been through the cell dog program which taught him basic obedience. Axel has been trained to walk on a leash, sit lay down, give paw and even roll over. Executive Director, Jody Murray said that Axel is a really well behaved dog, well trained dog, and has a lot of energy. Murray said Axel would be best with someone with an active lifestyle.

“He is a young dog, lots of energy. loves to get out and run and play. He gets along well with people. A little tentative around cats so that would be something if you have cats that certainly you’d have to keep an idea on that,” Murray said.

Murray said the adoption fee for Axel is 200 dollars. This price Murray said is a little bit higher than the average cost but it is because of how well Axel is trained. Murray also wants to warn pet owners that it is the time of year again to protect your animals from dangerous diseases.

“Spring time is coming on and everyone wants to get outside and we always recommend that it is a great time to get your annual checkup for your dogs. We are going into flea and tick season so you want to make sure you are having flea and tick prevention,” added Murray

Murray said on Wednesday’s they offer wellness clinics. So if your animal needs a check up, you can call and make an appointment today.