Z.M.C.H.D Hosts Health Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Are you looking for health advice, medical screenings, and important ways to stay healthy?

Well, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department with the help of numerous organizations is hosting a health fair at the Colony Square Mall. There are numerous tables set up including everything from preventing distracted driving, to reading blood pressures. This event even has a distracted driving simulator. Zanesville Health Department Community Health Planner, Amanda Goldsmith said there are many forms of distracted driving.

“This is April, distracted driving awareness month, and there are many things that can distract you in a vehicle. For example, texting, eating, messing with your radio, having many people in your car which can cause a lot of noise and be a distraction as well,” Goldsmith said.

Another company that is at the health fair is the Hometown Urgent Care and Occupational Health. This is a new urgent care facility located on Maple Avenue. Patient Coordinator, Cicely Evans said it will be great addition for the community and the health fair is a great opportunity to advertise.

“We’re trying to promote our opening which will be this Sunday. We’re located next to family video on Maple Avenue we take care of major colds, bruises cuts scrapes, we do some X-rays also and were open seven days a week,” Evans added.

The health fair is today and tomorrow during regular mall hours and anyone is welcome to stop by the tables and speak with the professionals.