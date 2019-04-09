Lt. Governor Visits Mid-East, Congratulates New Students

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – This evening was a special day for students, parents, and families at the Mid-East Career and Technology Center.

Students were signing their commitment letters to the school which is always an exciting event for the students. Lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted was there to show his support for these young adults going into trade school.

“I know that if these students follow through on this career of technical education, it is gonna mean a job, a career, lives at the end of that road. Rather than when they graduate and maybe not have a plan. These students are committing to having a plan for themselves that will lead to a great future for them and their families. That’s worth celebrating. That’s why I’m here, I want to celebrate that success,” said Husted.

The Lieutenant Governor said students should really consider a career in technical education because as the economy changes, the technical skills become more and more valuable everyday. Public Information Coordinator, Stacey Snider said this is a great opportunity to learn a trade that you are passionate about. Mid-East Career and Technology Center offers a wide variety of trades.

“Tonight is a really exciting night, we have sophomores that are coming in as the junior class. We also have some freshman who come into career connections class. This is the night that they sign their letters of intent to say that they are coming to Mid-East. They have already been accepted so tonight is a real celebration for them,” said Snider.

Snider said for some trades it is not too late to sign up. If you get in contact with a guidance counselor, they can tell you where there are openings.