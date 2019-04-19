Zanesville Man Charged in Drug Case

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a Zanesville man faces felony drug charges in Licking County.

The patrol reported that during a traffic stop on April 6, just before midnight troopers stopped a 2001 Ford Ranger for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70.

Troopers said signs of impairment led to the arrest of 38-year-old Jermanine Green for OVI. An administrative inventory of the vehicle revealed more than one pound of methamphetamine, a loaded .45 caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Green is being held in the Licking County Jail charged with possession of drugs, weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm.

If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.