ZANESVILLE, Ohio – In honor of Autism Awareness month, a local organization gathered the community this afternoon to walk together.

The 5th Annual Walk For Autism event took place at the Zanesville V.F.W. on Putnam Avenue, hosted by Hope to the Rescue. Participants were welcome to form a team or join the walk with others. There was plenty of food, Chinese auction, a balloon release, and informational tables. The tables were set up to provide families with resources and brochures regarding the diagnosis.

“We have lots of information and lots of free things that we can order and pay for the families that are in need of the information from the day of the diagnosis through the lifespan of their autism,” said Director of Hope to the Rescue, Cheryl Coles.

Coles also said that events like this walk are so important because it gives people the chance to spread awareness.

“As we walk down the streets we’re going to have posters, signs people are carrying. And then in our walk there’s educational posters that people can stop and read. There’s lots of information,” she mentioned.

The entire event was free for the community to participate, and donations were accepted throughout the event.