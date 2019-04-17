AAA Explains How to Curb Distracted Driving

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – April is distracted driving awareness month, and AAA is cracking down on how to curb it.

AAA said people die every day from distracted driving related crashes, and it is becoming an epidemic on our roadways. Distracted driving is anything that takes attention away from the task of safe driving. For example, turning around to talk to passengers, playing with the radio, and especially using cell phones.

“The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has proven that hands free is not risk free. So even if somebody is just talking on the phone, hands free, your mind is still not on the task of driving,” said AAA Spokesperson, Kimberly Schwind.

She added there are tips on preventing these distractions. The most important thing is to put the phone down while you are driving. If it tempts you, put the phone in the trunk. Other tips are keeping your eyes on the road, keeping your hands on the wheel, and focus on the roadway.

“Really just try to minimize distractions if at all possible when you’re behind the wheel. Just pay attention to the roadway because when you’re distracted you’re not only putting yourself at risk, but you’re putting everybody else on the roadway at risk,” she said.

In Ohio, texting while driving is a secondary offense, and you can be cited.