AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte76511771110255189
Bridgeport7542246393228226
Hershey7441254490204213
Providence7437268385222203
Lehigh Valley7538304383237242
WB/Scranton7435297380225221
Springfield7432289578241235
Hartford7429357368206260
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse7446214399257180
Rochester7445225297247212
Toronto7439238490245235
Cleveland7536298282227233
Belleville7436303580223222
Utica7433336274219250
Laval7529346670191228
Binghamton7428406062196269
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7443216496244191
Grand Rapids7538267487217217
Iowa7536268585239230
Milwaukee74342414284209205
Manitoba7438295283189213
Texas7537304482237228
Rockford7435294680182208
San Antonio7530386167193243
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield6640213285233177
San Jose6638213483222193
San Diego6635244377232214
Colorado6635264175187200
Tucson6633255374199195
Stockton6630304266229247
Ontario6625316460208264

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio 5, Texas 3

Bakersfield 4, Tucson 3

Ontario 7, Stockton 2

San Jose 4, San Diego 3

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Cleveland 3, OT

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 5, Laval 1

Utica 8, WB/Scranton 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 4, Providence 3

Springfield 7, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 6, Hartford 3

Iowa 2, Chicago 1, OT

Texas 4, San Antonio 3

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

