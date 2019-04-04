AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte72481671104241180
Bridgeport7140226389214207
Hershey7039243485191201
Providence7035248381205188
WB/Scranton7034267378212199
Lehigh Valley7134304375216229
Springfield7130279574229225
Hartford7128337366197248
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse7144204395244173
Rochester7043214292236199
Toronto7137237485237228
Cleveland7035267279218220
Belleville7135283578217215
Utica7031316270205244
Laval7128316668182216
Binghamton7026386058186253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7042205392235180
Grand Rapids7138236486208198
Iowa7234258581229221
Manitoba7136285279182206
Milwaukee71322413279197197
Texas7135294377225215
Rockford7133284676173200
San Antonio7228376163181234
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield6439203283227170
San Jose6335213477210185
San Diego6434234375223209
Tucson6433235374194187
Colorado6434254173182195
Stockton6329284264221237
Ontario6323306456196254

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Manitoba 3, Bakersfield 1

Rockford 5, San Antonio 3

Tucson 5, Iowa 4

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Lehigh Valley 2

Syracuse 1, Belleville 0

Springfield 5, Hartford 2

Cleveland 5, Laval 0

Manitoba 3, Bakersfield 2

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 1

Tucson 4, Iowa 3, OT

Ontario 3, Grand Rapids 1

San Diego 4, San Jose 3

Thursday’s Games

Hershey 3, Toronto 0

Friday’s Games

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

