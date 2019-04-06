AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Charlotte73481771104244185
Bridgeport7240236389220215
Hershey7240253487196207
Providence7136248383213194
WB/Scranton7135267380216199
Springfield7231279576234228
Lehigh Valley7134304375216229
Hartford7128337366197248
North Division
Syracuse7245204397250174
Rochester7143224292237205
Toronto7238237487239229
Cleveland7136267281221222
Belleville7235293578218218
Utica7131326270206246
Laval7329326670189221
Binghamton7126396058186257
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
Chicago7142215392238184
Grand Rapids7338247487213206
Manitoba7237285281183206
Iowa7234258581229221
Milwaukee72332413281201200
Texas7236294379227216
Rockford7233294676174202
San Antonio7228376163181234
Pacific Division
Bakersfield6439203283227170
San Jose6537213481218190
San Diego6535234377229210
Tucson6433235374194187
Colorado6434254173182195
Stockton6429294264221238
Ontario6423316456197260

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Hershey 3, Belleville 1

Toronto 2, Utica 1

Providence 8, Bridgeport 6

Syracuse 6, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 0

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

Texas 2, Rockford 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

San Jose 3, Grand Rapids 1

Saturday’s Games

Laval 5, Hershey 2

Manitoba 1, Stockton 0

San Jose 5, Grand Rapids 4, OT

Springfield 5, Charlotte 3

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

