AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on April 14, 2019 at 9:50 pm
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte76511771110255189
Bridgeport7643246395233228
Hershey7643254494211215
Providence7638278387228212
Lehigh Valley7639304385240244
WB/Scranton7636307382232228
Springfield7633299580250241
Hartford7629367469209266
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse76472144102264187
Rochester7646235299254218
Toronto7639249491248243
Cleveland7637298284232234
Belleville7637313582228228
Utica7634346276224257
Laval7630346672195231
Binghamton7628417063201278
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7644226498250199
Milwaukee76362414288217207
Grand Rapids7638277487217222
Iowa7637268587242230
Manitoba7639305285197219
Texas7637314482238231
Rockford7635314680184214
San Antonio7631386169196244
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield6741213287239180
San Jose6839223485227197
San Diego6836245380239221
Colorado6836274177191205
Tucson6834265376206202
Stockton6731304268233249
Ontario6825336460213274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 2, Chicago 1, OT

Texas 4, San Antonio 3

San Jose 3, Colorado 1

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Toronto 2, OT

Hershey 4, Utica 1

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 2

Laval 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 2, SO

Providence 5, Springfield 3

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

San Antonio 3, Texas 1

Colorado 3, San Jose 2

Bakersfield 6, Ontario 3

San Diego 4, Tucson 3

Sunday’s Games

Rochester 4, Belleville 2

Springfield 6, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 2

Cleveland 5, Toronto 1

Hershey 3, Hartford 1

Manitoba 6, Chicago 2

Utica 4, Syracuse 3, SO

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

