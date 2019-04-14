AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 76 51 17 7 1 110 255 189 Bridgeport 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 228 Hershey 76 43 25 4 4 94 211 215 Providence 76 38 27 8 3 87 228 212 Lehigh Valley 76 39 30 4 3 85 240 244 WB/Scranton 76 36 30 7 3 82 232 228 Springfield 76 33 29 9 5 80 250 241 Hartford 76 29 36 7 4 69 209 266 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 76 47 21 4 4 102 264 187 Rochester 76 46 23 5 2 99 254 218 Toronto 76 39 24 9 4 91 248 243 Cleveland 76 37 29 8 2 84 232 234 Belleville 76 37 31 3 5 82 228 228 Utica 76 34 34 6 2 76 224 257 Laval 76 30 34 6 6 72 195 231 Binghamton 76 28 41 7 0 63 201 278 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 76 44 22 6 4 98 250 199 Milwaukee 76 36 24 14 2 88 217 207 Grand Rapids 76 38 27 7 4 87 217 222 Iowa 76 37 26 8 5 87 242 230 Manitoba 76 39 30 5 2 85 197 219 Texas 76 37 31 4 4 82 238 231 Rockford 76 35 31 4 6 80 184 214 San Antonio 76 31 38 6 1 69 196 244 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 67 41 21 3 2 87 239 180 San Jose 68 39 22 3 4 85 227 197 San Diego 68 36 24 5 3 80 239 221 Colorado 68 36 27 4 1 77 191 205 Tucson 68 34 26 5 3 76 206 202 Stockton 67 31 30 4 2 68 233 249 Ontario 68 25 33 6 4 60 213 274

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 2, Chicago 1, OT

Texas 4, San Antonio 3

San Jose 3, Colorado 1

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Toronto 2, OT

Hershey 4, Utica 1

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 2

Laval 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 2, SO

Providence 5, Springfield 3

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

San Antonio 3, Texas 1

Colorado 3, San Jose 2

Bakersfield 6, Ontario 3

San Diego 4, Tucson 3

Sunday’s Games

Rochester 4, Belleville 2

Springfield 6, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 2

Cleveland 5, Toronto 1

Hershey 3, Hartford 1

Manitoba 6, Chicago 2

Utica 4, Syracuse 3, SO

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.