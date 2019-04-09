AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on April 9, 2019 at 10:42 pm
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte74491771106249185
Bridgeport7341236391224218
Hershey7340254488198210
Providence7337258385219199
Lehigh Valley7437304381233239
WB/Scranton7335287380224213
Springfield7331289576234233
Hartford7329347368203254
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse7345214397252179
Rochester7345224296244208
Toronto7338238488242233
Cleveland7336287281223227
Belleville7336293580221219
Utica7332336272211249
Laval7329326670189221
Binghamton7327406060192266
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7343215495243189
Grand Rapids7338247487213206
Milwaukee74342414284209205
Manitoba7337295281185212
Iowa7334268581230226
Texas7336294480230220
Rockford7435294680182208
San Antonio7329376165185236
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield6539213283229174
San Jose6537213481218190
San Diego6535234377229210
Colorado6635264175187200
Tucson6533245374196191
Stockton6530294266227240
Ontario6524316458201262

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Rochester 2, Cleveland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2, OT

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

