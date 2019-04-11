AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on April 11, 2019 at 12:38 am
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte74491771106249185
Bridgeport7442236393226219
Hershey7340254488198210
Providence7337258385219199
Lehigh Valley7437304381233239
WB/Scranton7335287380224213
Springfield7331289576234233
Hartford7329347368203254
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse7345214397252179
Rochester7345224296244208
Toronto7439238490245235
Cleveland7336287281223227
Belleville7436303580223222
Utica7332336272211249
Laval7429336670190223
Binghamton7327406060192266
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7343215495243189
Grand Rapids7438257487216213
Milwaukee74342414284209205
Iowa7435268583237229
Manitoba7337295281185212
Texas7436304480233225
Rockford7435294680182208
San Antonio7430376167190239
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield6640213285233177
San Jose6537213481218190
San Diego6535234377229210
Colorado6635264175187200
Tucson6633255374199195
Stockton6630304266229247
Ontario6625316460208264

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Laval 1

Iowa 7, Grand Rapids 3

Toronto 3, Belleville 2

San Antonio 5, Texas 3

Bakersfield 4, Tucson 3

Ontario 7, Stockton 2

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

