AHL At A Glance

April 14, 2019
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte76511771110255189
Bridgeport7643246395233228
Hershey7542254492208214
Providence7538268387227206
Lehigh Valley7639304385240244
WB/Scranton7535307380227226
Springfield7532299578244240
Hartford7529357469208263
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse75472143101261183
Rochester7545235297250216
Toronto7539239491247238
Belleville7537303582226224
Cleveland7536298282227233
Utica7533346274220254
Laval7630346672195231
Binghamton7528407063199273
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago7544216498248193
Grand Rapids7638277487217222
Iowa7637268587242230
Milwaukee75352414286214205
Manitoba7538305283191217
Texas7637314482238231
Rockford7535304680182211
San Antonio7631386169196244
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield6640213285233177
San Jose6839223485227197
San Diego6836245380239221
Colorado6836274177191205
Tucson6834265376206202
Stockton6731304268233249
Ontario6725326460210268

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 2, Chicago 1, OT

Texas 4, San Antonio 3

San Jose 3, Colorado 1

Stockton 4, Ontario 2

Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Toronto 2, OT

Hershey 4, Utica 1

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 2

Laval 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 2, SO

Providence 5, Springfield 3

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

San Antonio 3, Texas 1

Colorado 3, San Jose 2

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego 4, Tucson 3

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

