AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|76
|51
|17
|7
|1
|110
|255
|189
|Bridgeport
|76
|43
|24
|6
|3
|95
|233
|228
|Hershey
|75
|42
|25
|4
|4
|92
|208
|214
|Providence
|75
|38
|26
|8
|3
|87
|227
|206
|Lehigh Valley
|76
|39
|30
|4
|3
|85
|240
|244
|WB/Scranton
|75
|35
|30
|7
|3
|80
|227
|226
|Springfield
|75
|32
|29
|9
|5
|78
|244
|240
|Hartford
|75
|29
|35
|7
|4
|69
|208
|263
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|75
|47
|21
|4
|3
|101
|261
|183
|Rochester
|75
|45
|23
|5
|2
|97
|250
|216
|Toronto
|75
|39
|23
|9
|4
|91
|247
|238
|Belleville
|75
|37
|30
|3
|5
|82
|226
|224
|Cleveland
|75
|36
|29
|8
|2
|82
|227
|233
|Utica
|75
|33
|34
|6
|2
|74
|220
|254
|Laval
|76
|30
|34
|6
|6
|72
|195
|231
|Binghamton
|75
|28
|40
|7
|0
|63
|199
|273
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|75
|44
|21
|6
|4
|98
|248
|193
|Grand Rapids
|76
|38
|27
|7
|4
|87
|217
|222
|Iowa
|76
|37
|26
|8
|5
|87
|242
|230
|Milwaukee
|75
|35
|24
|14
|2
|86
|214
|205
|Manitoba
|75
|38
|30
|5
|2
|83
|191
|217
|Texas
|76
|37
|31
|4
|4
|82
|238
|231
|Rockford
|75
|35
|30
|4
|6
|80
|182
|211
|San Antonio
|76
|31
|38
|6
|1
|69
|196
|244
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|66
|40
|21
|3
|2
|85
|233
|177
|San Jose
|68
|39
|22
|3
|4
|85
|227
|197
|San Diego
|68
|36
|24
|5
|3
|80
|239
|221
|Colorado
|68
|36
|27
|4
|1
|77
|191
|205
|Tucson
|68
|34
|26
|5
|3
|76
|206
|202
|Stockton
|67
|31
|30
|4
|2
|68
|233
|249
|Ontario
|67
|25
|32
|6
|4
|60
|210
|268
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Friday’s Games
Iowa 2, Chicago 1, OT
Texas 4, San Antonio 3
San Jose 3, Colorado 1
Stockton 4, Ontario 2
Tucson 4, San Diego 3, OT
|Saturday’s Games
Belleville 3, Toronto 2, OT
Hershey 4, Utica 1
Iowa 3, Rockford 0
Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 4, Rochester 3
Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 2
Laval 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 2, SO
Providence 5, Springfield 3
Chicago 4, Manitoba 2
San Antonio 3, Texas 1
Colorado 3, San Jose 2
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego 4, Tucson 3
|Sunday’s Games
Rochester at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.