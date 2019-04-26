American Legion hosts Unique Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The American Legion in Zanesville had a unique fundraiser this evening to raise money for a new roof.

The roof will cost approximately 100 thousand dollars for it to be replaced. They came up with the idea to dress about ten veterans as ladies this evening and the event appeared to be quite successful.

a coordinator of the event, Connie Hardcastle said “American Legion Post 29 is in desperate need of a new roof for their building, and the Ladies Auxiliary decided to pitch in and help the veterans raise money for the roof. It’s gonna cost about $100,000 on this building. So we decided to pitch in and tonight is our first fundraiser with many more to come and it is the Parade of the Divas. and you see the divas.”

You could tell everybody was having a great time at the event and there were lots of smiles and laughs. American Legion Commander, Larry Wheeler is appreciative of the Ladies Auxiliary to step in and help.

“I’m thinking again that it’s a really worthy cause. We’ve been trying to figure out how to get a new roof and the girls have really pitched in and have helped come up with some things. It’s really created some new togetherness, brought people together, and gotten more people involved that have been in the past,” said Wheeler.

They will be having more fundraisers upcoming, including a hog roast on June 15th. If you are interested in learning more, you can follow the American Legion Facebook.