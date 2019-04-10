Angels’ Trout out of lineup vs. Brewers due to groin strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is out of the lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in order to rest the right groin he strained Tuesday night.

Trout said before the game that he received treatment all day and he wasn’t taking batting practice. He said he is feeling better and left open the possibility of being back this weekend.

Brian Goodwin will move to center field and David Fletcher gets the start in left. The Angels have Thursday off before beginning a three-game series Friday in Chicago against the Cubs.

Trout, who signed a record $426.5 million, 12-year contract near the end of spring training, is second in the AL with a .406 batting average. The two-time MVP is tied for third in home runs (five) and tied for fourth in RBIs (12). He has reached base safely in all 12 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports