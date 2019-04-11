AP source: Cavs not bringing back Drew for second season

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Cavaliers are not bringing back coach Larry Drew for a second season.

Drew, who led the Cavs to a 19-63 record after taking over when Tyronn Lue was fired Oct. 28, was informed Thursday by general manager Koby Altman, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not commented on the move.

Drew was praised by players for guiding them through an injury-filled season, the club’s first since LeBron James left as a free agent. Altman will now hire the Cavs’ fifth coach since 2013.

The 61-year-old Drew had been with the Cavs since 2016, when he was brought to Cleveland by Lue. The team won the NBA title in Drew’s first season on Lue’s staff.

When he replaced Lue, Drew knew the Cavs might go in another direction at some point and asked the team to restructure his contract.

___

