AP source: Denver lures AAF’s Bausby after league’s demise

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with cornerback De’Vante Bausby, one of the stars of the failed Alliance of American Football league that suspended operations this week.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team has not officially announced the signing, which is expected Friday.

Bausby had four interceptions for the San Antonio Commanders in the new spring league that lasted just eight weeks.

Bausby, who has started 10 games in the NFL and has spent time with the Chiefs, Bears and Eagles, is set to sign with the Broncos on Friday.

