AP Top 25 Podcast: Hurts brings ‘Bama process to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts is now at Oklahoma and apparently he is bringing a bit of Nick Saban’s process to the Sooners.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , George Schroeder of USA Today joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about the transition from Alabama to Oklahoma for Hurts. The start quarterback held an introductory news conference last week in Norman, Oklahoma. Schroeder was there and couldn’t help not notice how much Hurts sounded like his former coach.

During Final Four week, some basketball talk: Why was it important for the Southeastern Conference to fix its men’s basketball. Just a few years ago the SEC was a three-bid league. This season, it put four teams in the Sweet Sixteen.

Also, which SEC coach is a better long-term stick: Arkansas’ Chad Morris or Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25