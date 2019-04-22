AP/CP Survey: 48 percent of NHLPA reps favor playoff change

A number of NHL players are in favor of changing the current playoff format.

The current format puts each division’s top three teams and a wild card into a bracket without any reseeding. It is locked in through at least next season.

The Associated Press and Canadian Press surveyed players’ union representatives from all 31 NHL teams. The survey found 48 percent favor changing the current format. A majority of those who want a different structure believe the league should go back to 1 through 8 seeding in each conference.

In all, 15 said the divisional format should be changed. Seven said it should stay the same and the other nine were noncommittal. The players were surveyed March 7-April 4, before the playoff matchups for this year were fully set.

