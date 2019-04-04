Arrest Made in Car-Jacking Case

Newark Police said they’ve made an arrest in a car-jacking case.

Just after noon April 3, police said they responded to the report of a robbery at the Wal-mart parking lot on North 21st street.

Police said the female victim reported she exited her vehicle and was approached by a male wearing a bandanna over his face. He demanded her car keys and kept his hands under his sweatshirt; indicating he had a weapon.

The woman gave the suspect her keys and he fled in her vehicle.

Police located the vehicle later in the area of Westmoor Avenue. A male suspect, 19-year-old William J. Russell, was taken into custody.

Russell was interviewed by Newark Division of Police Detectives and confessed to the crime. He was taken to the Licking County Justice Center on robbery charges.

The case will be forwarded to the Licking County Prosecutor’s for additional charges.