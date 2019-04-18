Arrests and Charges in Multi-county Drug Investigation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Authorities said two Licking County natives were arrested and charged in Muskingum County after a multi-county drug investigation.

An investigation made by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force including members of the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and Zanesville Police Department led to a search warrent being conducted in Kimbolton in Guernsey County. 40 year old Nicholas “Tony” Bair and 41 year old Janet Gartner were arrested and charged, after the investigation found them operating and storing drugs at a residence in the area.

“The work these guys do with our task force, the equipment, the man power that we get. Just it results in these kinds of cases. And I think our citizens in the city of Zanesville, Muskingum County, Licking County, are better off today because we put two people away that were out of County that were coming here to traffic in drugs,” said Muskingum County Sheriff, Matt Lutz.

A search of the residence was done where several items were seized including more than $160,000 in cash, several types of drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine, vehicles, and three firearms.

“Evidently, he’s a major player, you can see that, him and her. We wouldn’t be here today if they weren’t. I guess I can say, this is one of the bigger busts that we’ve had in a while,” said Police Chief, Tony Coury.

Bair and Gartner are both being held in the Muskingum County Jail. Bair is being held with a 2 million dollar bond, and Gartner on a 1.5 million dollar bond.