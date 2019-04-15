Assistant Prosecutor, Auditor Meet With County Commissioners Office

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – A Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor and the County Auditor met this morning with the County Commissioners office.

Assistant Prosecutor of Muskingum County, Mark Zanghi said the meeting was to discuss the possibility of acquiring an outside counsel to protect any problem with audit of real property taxes.

“The purpose of today’s meeting with the Commissioners and the Auditor was for the purpose of hiring for the retention of outside counsel to represent the Auditor and the county Board of Revision in the event that their is any appeals from the Board of Revision on real property taxes,” said Zanghi.

Zanghi said the board of revisions have met and there have been some rulings made with regards to people who filed a complaint against their assessment.

“From the board of revision the property owner would have the opportunity to appeal the board of revision ruling either to the local Common Pleas Court or to the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals,” added Zanghi.

Both Zanghi and the County Auditor, Debra Nye want to get this outside counsel in place as soon as possible.