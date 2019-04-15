Atalanta produces 32 shots but comes up empty in 0-0 draw

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta came up empty despite producing a whopping 32 shots — 18 of them on goal — in a 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Empoli in Serie A on Monday.

It was a valuable point for both clubs as sixth-place Atalanta moved within two points of the Champions League spots, while Empoli moved within two points of escaping the drop zone.

Empoli goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski was in top form, denying shot after shot from Duvan Zapata, Alejandro “Papu” Gomez and Josip Ilicic. His 17 saves were the most in an Italian league match for 14 years.

Still, Atalanta extended its unbeaten run to seven matches.

