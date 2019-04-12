Carolyn Fleegle

Attorney General Yost files lawsuit against local contractor

by Carolyn Fleegle on April 12, 2019 at 4:18 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio–Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday he’s filed a lawsuit against a local home improvement contractor.

The lawsuit accuses  Robert Gorley of C & J Construction in Zanesville of
performing shoddy work and failing to deliver promised services.

Yost said  four complaints against Gorley and his company reported losses of $22,005.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers and orders preventing the defendant from engaging in further customer transactions until repayments are made.

