Attorney General Yost files lawsuit against local contractor

COLUMBUS, Ohio–Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced he’s filed a lawsuit against a local home improvement contractor.

The lawsuit accuses Robert Gorley of C & J Construction in Zanesville of

performing shoddy work and failing to deliver promised services.

Yost said four complaints against Gorley and his company reported losses of $22,005.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers and orders preventing the defendant from engaging in further customer transactions until repayments are made.