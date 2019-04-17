Authorities: 1-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool dies

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 1-year-old boy found unresponsive in a family pool in Ohio has died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says Zeke James was found in the pool around 8 p.m. Monday in the Cleveland suburb of North Olmsted. No official ruling on the cause of death was immediately released.

North Olmsted police say a woman called 911 Monday night and said the boy fell into the pool and wasn’t breathing.

Emergency workers arrived and performed CPR. Authorities say the child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the death appears to have been an accident, but they are continuing their investigation.