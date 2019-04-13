Authorities seek prisoner who escaped at Ohio rest stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are continuing their search for a prisoner who escaped at an interstate rest stop while he was being moved by a private inmate transport company.

The State Highway Patrol says Affordable Extradition Service was transporting the inmate, Said Ali El-Khatib (sy-EED’ ah-LEE’ el khah-TEEB’), from the New York Police Department to the Allen County Sheriff in Indiana.

The patrol says the prisoner escaped Friday after asking to use the restroom at the stop along the southbound lanes of I-71.

Troopers and sheriffs’ deputies searched unsuccessfully late Friday and resumed their search Saturday.

The patrol says the inmate was handcuffed, had shackles around his waist and an ankle, and is violent.

A message was left at a number for the transport company.