Authorities: Tornado damages homes, causes some injuries

SHELBY, Ohio (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado damaged some homes and businesses and caused some injuries in a section of Ohio and a possible tornado damaged mobile homes in another part of the state. No deaths were reported.

Meteorologist Doug Kahn in the weather service’s Cleveland office said Monday that a tornado touched down Sunday in Shelby. The Richland County Emergency Management Agency said it damaged about a half-dozen homes and at least six people were injured in the area roughly 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.

The service’s Wilmington office says a possible tornado also swept through part of Clark County in western Ohio, damaging some mobile homes. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Weather service officials will assess damage in both areas Monday.

This story has been corrected to show that the meteorologist’s name is Doug Kahn, not Doug Frank.