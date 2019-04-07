Authorities: Trench collapses at construction site; man dies

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a trench has collapsed at a home construction site in Ohio and a worker has died.

The Greene County Sheriff’s office says residents of a neighborhood in Sugarcreek Township noticed a piece of heavy machinery running with no operator at the site Saturday.

Michael Guadagno, coordinator of the regional technical rescue team, says a neighbor went to investigate and discovered the worker in the trench. The neighbor in the township in western Ohio called 911 around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Rescue crews said they found the worker about eight feet below ground in the trench he had been creating for a sewer drain.

Guadagno said it wasn’t clear how long the man had been buried in the trench.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the worker’s name.