Bach to Broadway Performance at Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There is an opportunity for community members to listen to a group of talented local musicians.

The Thursday Music Club and Secrest Auditorium are presenting Bach to Broadway Saturday, April 13th at 7:00 p.m. Director of the concert Jim McLaughlin said the youngest performer is in second grade and the oldest is in their 80’s.

“We always bring back people that are professional musicians from our area that have made it in the real world of music. Our big name performer is David Tolley, who has been here on our concert series,” McLaughlin said. “He has Broadway Musicals and a fabulous pianist and a composer, so all of those great things.”

Jacob Holmes from John Glenn High School will also be performing, he is currently a teaching assistant and getting his Master’s from Carnegie Mellon University. The honoree of the night is Ruthann Allen, who is a music teacher for many Muskingum County students.

“Our Civic Chorus is going to perform and we have been invited, I am the Director of the Civic Chorus, to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City on December the first,” McLaughlin said. “This will be the first look for the Zanesville community about us going to New York. It’s an exciting event, we will have solos, violin and piano and voice.”

McLaughlin hopes this concert will show members of the community that they are capable of great things. The concert is free to attend, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and for more information, you can head to the Secrest Auditorium website.