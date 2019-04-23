ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Third Annual Genesis Behavioral Health Day of Recovery will be taking place is coming up soon.

The day will include multiple activities for adults and kids, mental illness advocates, and the band Old Dirty Strangers will be performing. Manager of Therapeutic Services at Genesis Healthcare System Denise Williams said this is an opportunity for people in the community to celebrate recovery together.

“It’s a good opportunity for everyone to get together and just celebrate recovery from addiction and mental illness and just celebrating their accomplishments. We have a lot of kids activities, we’re going to have some clowns, and we’re going to have therapy dogs,” Williams said.

There will be guest speakers who have personally gone through recovery or are involved in the recovery process. Jamie M. is an RN with the Behavioral Health Adult Psych floor, she said she’s so excited to see this event possibly help community members.

“It makes me feel great. One thing I love about it is I feel like a lot of people don’t know what’s out there, me myself I wouldn’t know what resources, what organizations we have,” Jamie said. “So it presents everyone that there are people out there. We can get information in our surrounding communities as well as ours so I just think it helps get more information out there.”

The free event takes place on Saturday, May 4th at Zane’s Landing in Downtown Zanesville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, head to the Genesis Behavioral Health website or give them a call at (740) 454-4201.