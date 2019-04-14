Bernie Sanders’ bid for president nomination comes to Ohio

by Associated Press on April 14, 2019 at 6:24 pm

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has brought his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination to Ohio, focusing on workers’ rights among other issues.

Sanders participated in a town hall meeting Sunday at Lordstown High School in Warren where he discussed a need to fight against unfair trade deals that undermine workers’ wages and enrich CEOs and the importance of rebuilding and strengthening unions.

Sanders told a crowd of several hundred people that if elected president, he would freeze government contracts to companies who shut down American factories to outsource jobs to lower-paying countries.

Sunday’s event was held not far from the now-idled Lordstown plant where General Motors had produced the Chevy Cruze sedan. GM closed the plant last month, saying it was responding to consumer demand for larger vehicle types.

