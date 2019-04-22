ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Zanesville is getting a little taste of the Hawaiian lifestyle in early May for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

The theme of this year’ bowling competition is Luau on the Lanes. Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director, Jenni Masterson hopes to see everyone getting into the theme. She said this a nationwide event that Big Brothers Big Sisters puts on and she said they have been holding this tournament for nearly 40 years.

“Bowl for Kids’ Sake is our largest fundraiser of the year. It’s coming up May 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at Sunrise Strikes. We’re really excited because the community just comes together and supports us. People generally get about four to five people together for their team, we call that gathering your squad. They raise funds, hopefully $500 is what we ask each team to raise. We have tee shirts and prizes for those that raise the money, and it all goes to a great cause,” said Masterson.

Masterson said there is still time to get a team together and you do not have to be a good bowler, it is all about fun. There will be a Dj at the event as well as limbo and other fun activities.

“So Big Brothers Big Sisters, we believe that every child has potential and they just need a mentor in their life to help them kind of defend their potential, ignite it a little bit and so we place one-to-one mentors with a child and we inspire them to do their best in life,” added Masterson.

To sign up for the tournament, you can call the office at (740) – 453 – 7300 or go on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville website.