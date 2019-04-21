ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Making a punch for bikers in the area.

The first annual Bikers For Boxing amateur boxing show was held at the Police Athletic League complex. Local athletes that train with Zanesville P.A.L. participated in the event. Athletes from other cities in the state were involved as well. The fighters range from ages 8 to 28 years old. The show was put on to include motorcycle groups into the community, coming up with the name “Bikers For Boxing.”

“I’m a biker myself for one. Two, I’ve been in both, I’ve been in biking and boxing for a lot of years. And I just thought it was kind of cool to try to combine the two. Because a lot of the fighters like seeing motorcycles and vice versa. The motorcycle guys like seeing boxers so it’s kind of a good combination,” said Head Coach and President of P.A.L., Larry “Train” Robinson.

Admission for the show was $10. All the proceeds benefit the local P.A.L. organization, a drug free environment with over 150 youth participants in the community. P.A.L. offers programs such as mentoring, youth leadership, and of course boxing.

“What we try to do here, we don’t just teach boxing. Our main goal here is to make sure these kids learn the work ethic, discipline, and respect. As well as the other coaches that are here, that’s our main goal is try to give these kids something to look forward to. After they put the hard work in then they get to benefit from the results,” said Robinson.

If you would like to be an active participant in P.A.L., just visit their location at 804 Pine Street, and sign up.