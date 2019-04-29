Board Of Elections App Gives Community Information On Future Elections

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Are you looking for a way to keep up with elections in the area? Well the Muskingum County Board of Elections have an app just for you.

Muskingum County Board of Elections Director, Timothy Thompson said the Ohio Voter Info app has been available for about two years, and it offers the community a great way to learn about upcoming elections.

“What voters can do, is they can go online and check their voting status, update their addresses, they can check their ballot to find out what issues are on their ballot, what candidates are on their ballot. All kinds of different things, you can find using that app,” said Thompson.

Thompson said the app is easy to download through an android or an iPhone. Thompson also said the app holds a lot of information that is good to know about the candidate before you vote for someone. Thompson believes come fall time when elections pick up, he expects a lot of people will use the app.

“The State of Ohio has a primary election next Tuesday, but Muskingum County is not involved with that. We didn’t have any candidate races or issues on the ballot, so we didn’t produce a ballot. Next fall, in November there will be township trustees, there will be fiscal officers, there will be township issues, village issues and there will be city officials that will be on the ballot come fall,” added Thompson.

Thompson believes the app will be vital during the voting period in November, and he suggests everyone looks into downloading the app.