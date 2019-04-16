Body in nature preserve ID’d as man missing since January

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say a body found in a nature preserve has been identified as a man reported missing in January.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that the man whose remains were found Friday was Leonid “Lonya” Clark’s death early Tuesday morning. The 26-year-old Yellow Springs man had been the subject of multiple searches since he went missing in mid-January.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office had reported that mushroom hunters found the remains Friday in Glen Helen Nature Preserve in western Ohio.

Yellow Springs police had said that search and rescue dogs were used in February to search the nature preserve area, which Clark was known to frequent.

The county coroner’s office hasn’t ruled on the cause of death.