Braves’ Markakis has cash, 5 guns stolen from Atlanta home

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police are investigating the burglary of Braves outfielder Nick Markakis’s home and say $20,000, five guns and other items were stolen while the team was on a road trip.

According to an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by The Associated Press, officers responded to an alarm at Markakis’s Atlanta home on March 29 and arrived to find the front door window broken and the door open.

A master bedroom safe containing the cash, an AR-15 rifle, three handguns and a watch was taken from the home. The burglary occurred when the Braves were in Philadelphia for their season-opening series.

According to the report, a neighbor called Markakis, who spoke with police and asked officers to also check a basement bedroom, where another handgun was found to be missing.

The investigation is ongoing.

