Cake Auction Contest Awards

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The People’s Choice Award and the Be True To Your School Cake Baker Contest took place Wednesday evening at the Colony Square Mall.

These contests are when the community is allowed to look at all of the cakes in the auction, and vote on which one they think is the best. The event is sponsored by North Valley Bank, and members of the bank were there to help keep the voting organized and hand out ballots.

North Valley Universal Banker, Kaitlyn Adams said “we are passing out the People’s Choice Awards to let people out of the community come out and vote on their favorite cake for the Cake Auction. It’s a privilege that North Valley Bank gets to do that every year. It is pretty awesome to be out here with the community and get to see everybody, but also check out these cool delicious cakes.”

The community was having a lot of fun at the event and a lot of people were voting on their favorite cakes.

A Muskingum Local, Angela Sprankle said “the Alfred S. Carr has been a big thing in the community for as long as I can remember. Like I said, we have several family members, friends, that it has touched and has a part of their lives. I’m sure that community wide it has grown and their services are offered to so many people. Of course this event helps continuing to offer those services to everybody.”

The voting ended Wednesday evening at 9:00 PM. The auction will be held 8:15 A.M till 6:00 PM both Thursday and Friday.