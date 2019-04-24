Cakes Arrive At Colony Square Mall For Carr Center Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Hundreds of cakes were being brought in to the Colony Square Mall Wednesday, for the Carr Center’s Annual Cake Auction.

Over 330 cakes representing businesses, people, and more were arriving at the mall Wednesday, to be auctioned off this Thursday and Friday. The cakes come in all different shapes and sizes, and Carr Center Executive Director Kim Hosler, said the youngest designer was only eight years old.

“Well, we have just an amazing variety of cakes and this is what makes it sort of exciting cause we never know what we’re going to get. There is lots of animal themed cakes there. There is lots of really big cakes here. There is small ones that are intricate. Some of them are just exquisitely beautiful. It is just the most amazing thing and the best thing of all is they are all edible except for I think one,” said Hosler

Hosler said, the Carr Center is so thankful for how much the community helps them with the event. She said that it takes about 200 volunteers to pull off the cake auction and Hosler added that they are the reason the auction flows so smoothly. After they get all the cakes in Wednesday afternoon, at 6:00 p.m they will be having a couple of contests to kick off the auction.

“Today, once everyone has their cakes in, starting at 6:00PM we begin the People’s Choice Contest and the Be True To Your School Cake Baker Contest. Those are two individual contests where people can vote for their favorite cake out there or their favorite school cake here at the center of the mall,” added Hosler.

This is the 33rd annual Cake Auction. The Cake Auction is Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26, from 8:15a.m. – 6:00p.m.