Carr Center Prepares For 33rd Annual Cake Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center’s biggest fundraiser is coming up on its 33rd year.

Carr Center’s 33rd annual cake auction will be taking place at the Colony Square Mall on April 25th and 26th. The auction benefits all the programs the Carr Center has to offer. Their mission is to support kids and seniors by providing access to medical services through their various programs.

“Through this one event that we have every year, plus a few smaller ones besides, this will provide almost one-third of our operating revenue. And so it’s not only a great opportunity to come out and see beautiful cakes and buy wonderful things, but it also supports a really worthy cause of kids and seniors in our community,” said Carr Center Executive Director, Kimberly Hosler.

Hosler also wants to remind everyone that the print deadline for the cake auction’s bid booklet is tomorrow, April 18th. The bid booklet lists all the cake sponsors, donated incentives, and gives the best view of the cakes in the auction.

“The bid booklet is a really nice piece of information to have. Not only does it list all of the sponsors for the cake auction, but it also lists in detail what is going into the incentives,” she said.

The auction runs from 8:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m both days, and will be offering a new feature called “text to bid.” This feature allows you to text rather than call, if you would like to bid on a cake. You can tune into WHIZ AM 1240 to listen to the live auction event.