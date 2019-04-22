Carr Center Prepares For Cake Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – As the Carr Center Cake Auction draws ever closer, Executive Director, Kimberly Hosler said it will be a really busy week, but a fun one as well.

The infamous 33rd annual Cake Auction will be taking place this Thursday and Friday at the Colony Square Mall. Hosler said there will be around 330 cakes to be auctioned off over the two day period, which includes awesome incentives to go along with the cakes.

“Well, we have incentives and cakes that are being submitted from big companies, little companies, scout troops, individuals, some people are putting in cakes in honor of people, perhaps somebody that has passed. Certainly big organizations are putting things in, there is lots of vacation packages, there is lots of gift baskets, there is lots of businesses promoting their own self by offering, let’s say for instance, a set of tires if you’re a tire business,” said Hosler.

Hosler said you can bid on the cakes live, as well as at the mall, on the phone, or via text message. Wednesday the 24th is the People’s Choice, and the actual auction is the 25th and 26th.

“We are probably going to be rolling in with 330 cakes this year and that is a pretty fun auction. That will be pretty solid and full of a lot of fun. We are also having this year a Text2Bid line, so if you cannot join us either on the phone, but you have the ability to text in your bid you can text in your bid to us,” added Hosler.

The Text-2-Bid number is on the Carr Center website. The Cake Auction will be broadcast live AM 1240, FM 102.3, and steamed live on whiznews.com.