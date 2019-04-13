CASS-MIND Autism 5K

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The CASS-MIND Academy had their annual 5K this afternoon to raise money and awareness for autism.

The month of April is Autism Awareness month, and the McDonald’s have the 5k every April for this reason. The money raised goes to the CASS-MIND Academy. Co-Director Nathan McDonald said the weather was perfect for the event and thought it would be pretty busy because of it.

“It’s just a great event where the community is really coming out. The energy is really high, people have already been out on the trail before we even started. The kids are piling in and I think it’s going to be a really great day,” Said Nathan McDonald

Benjamin McDonald said he thinks it is amazing how the community has come together to support their cause over the past years, and is glad to see the support continuing.

” I think it’s huge for the community to come out. It’s important for everyone to understand autism and know that we’re serving as well as others the autistic community,” added Benjamin McDonald.

The McDonald’s want to let you know that there will be a carnival in late April to support the academy. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.