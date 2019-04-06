Chicago to visit Milwaukee

Chicago Cubs (1-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-1, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (0-0, 9.00 ERA) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Miller Park.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division games in 2018. Milwaukee hit .252 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 218 total home runs last season.

The Cubs finished 41-36 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.