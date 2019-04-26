Chiefs’ Hill suspended after audio discussing child abuse

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have effectively suspended Tyreek Hill from all team-related activities while they investigate an audio recording that aired on a local TV station in which the star wide receiver’s fiance accused him of abusing their 3-year-old son.

The recording surfaced one day after prosecutors said they believed abuse had occurred in Hill’s home last month but that they could not press charges because it was unclear who committed the crime.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says Hill would no longer be allowed to work out with the team. The Chiefs are in the midst of voluntary offseason workouts.