Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on cover of ‘Madden NFL 20’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be on the cover of the “Madden NFL 20” video game.

Electronic Arts made the announcement Thursday prior to the start of the NFL draft.

In his first season as the starting QB, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns during the regular season and led the Chiefs to the AFC championship game for the first time since 1993. He is the eighth quarterback to be featured on the “Madden” cover and the second in the past three years. New England’s Tom Brady was on the cover two years ago.

This year’s game will be released on Aug. 2 and will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin for PC.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL