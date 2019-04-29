Children Injured in UTV Accident

Three children are injured in a Sunday accident according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it took place in the 19000 block of County Road 18 when a UTV went off the road and over corrected, causing it to roll onto its side and slide into a ditch.

Officials said a 12-year-old passenger was pinned under the UTV for a short time until a neighbor freed him. He was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

A 14-year-old female and 5-year-old female were treated at the scene for minor injuries.